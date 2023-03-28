Mavin’s artist Boy Spyce made fun of a fan who compared him to the Afrobeats global star Davido on social media

The fan responded to Davido’s viral tweet, in which he thanked supporters for their overwhelming backing towards the release of his new album

Boy Spyce was forced to remind the social media user of his place, saying he was under the influence of narcotics

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Boy Spyce has made a spectacle of a fan who compared him to the Afrobeats superstar Davido.

An overzealous fan with the Twitter handle @Lonerszn30 ranked Boy Spyce as high as Davido.

Pictures of Davido and Boy Spyce @davido, @boyspyce

Source: Instagram

The fan made the comparison as he responded to Davido’s tweet thanking supporters for their overwhelming backing of his new album, Timeless.

He wrote:

"BOY SPYCE IS NOW BIGGER THAN YOU, Davido is mid."

After witnessing the statement, the Folake singer said @Lonerszn30 was speaking while under the influence of strong narcotics.

He noted that Davido is his mentor and urged the tweep to do away with narcotics.

Boy Spyce wrote:

"Stay away from hard dr*gs, please." Na my Idolo be that."

See his post below:

Nigerians react Boy Spyce's comment

kinghumble001:

"Na lack of respect dey cause all these things shaa."

iam_endiscott:

"Davido is mid but he performed in the biggest stage in the whole world. A World Cup final. How can a mid singer made it to the WC final. Cos your favorite couldn’t make it there I feel your pain."

sylvogee:

"The fact we 30bg don't even hate wizkid as much as fc hates obo is obvious 30bg is winning. Keep hating we move. 30bg 4L."

adeyemiyrn:

"But make we no lie. Boyspyce is better than him atm . Don’t come 4 me I’m not the cause of your family misfortune."

fauskyfizzy:

"You all should compare yourselves with his Boys and quit the Disrespect,, Even Tekno is bigger than all Mavin’s artists,, Who brought Tekno in (OBO)."

Police harass Mavin star Boy Spyce in video

Mavin Records artiste Boy Spyce had an unpleasant encounter with police officers, and a video showing their exchange surfaced online.

The young music star was quick to go live on his official Instagram page shortly after he and some crew members were stopped.

The video captured one officer inside the singer’s car as he was heard in the background making it clear that he cannot be harassed.

Source: Legit.ng