Nigerian’s Fireboy DML is no doubt one of the most loved afrobeats singer in the global music community at the moment

Just recently, a heartwarming video of the singer’s encounter with a female fan surfaced on social media

The lady who was meeting Fireboy for the first time made sure to come along with a special gift for him

Nigerian music star Fireboy DML is among afrobeats superstars who have continued to win the hearts of more fans in the international community.

The YBNL artiste was recently captured in a beautiful video interacting with one of his dedicated fans in Berlin, Germany.

Fireboy gifted a mug by female fan. Photo: @fireboydmlnews

However, the lady, who appeared to be meeting the Nigerian superstar for the first time, made sure that she came along with a special gift for him.

The trending video captured the moment Fireboy’s fan excitedly unwrapped her gift and unveiled a lovely customized mug for the singer.

The mug had a picture of Fireboy on one side while his name was boldly written on the other side. Fireboy proceeded to check out the thoughtful gift before locking the fan in a warm embrace.

Watch the video as sighted on social media below:

Fireboy's fans react

____mosun's said:

"Dey don buy my baby gift ooo… let me go and borrow loan too."

itz_margaret_pearl said:

"Awww. It's beautiful❤️."

phirstclass_ said:

"Give am hug after e don give am mug."

teni_money said:

"Na woman dey do woman oo….Fireboy wey all of us dey manage,,e reach your turn you go gift am @sylwiawrochna_makeup Thanks though."

ayodamope said:

"Na woman dey do woman… Fireboy wey we dey manage you don sharpally go give am mug."

Asake, Fireboy bag special recognition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that YBNL music stars Fireboy DML and Asake received special recognition from the State of California for their contributions to afrobeats.

Photos shared on social by Matt Haney captured the moment the Nigerian superstars received their certificates of recognition.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the music stars with some people hailing Olamide's record label.

