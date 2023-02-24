YBNL music stars Olamide, Fireboy DML and Asake have received special recognition from the State of California for their contributions to afrobeats

Photos shared on social by Matt Haney captured the moment the Nigerian superstars received their certificates of recognition

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the music stars with some people hailing Olamide's label

It is indeed a proud moment for Nigerian rap musician, Olamide Adedeji, following special recognition given to him alongside talents like Asake and Fireboy DML who were discovered by his Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) label.

The Nigerian superstars were recently honoured by the State of California for their immense contribution to taking the afrobeats genre global.

YBNL's Olamide, Asake and Fireboy DML bag special recognition. Photo: @matthaneysf

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Matt Haney, a rep who wrote a commendation on behalf of the State of California and Assembly District 17, heaped accolades on the trio and praised their immense efforts in setting worldwide trends in Afrobeats music.

“I had to show some love especially for Fireboy who recorded "Peru" here, with the chorus "I'm in San Francisco jamming..". Much love and blessings to these brothers and respect for all they contribute with their creativity and brilliance. We recognize you and celebrate you worldwide,” Haney wrote on Instagram.

Check out pictures of the music stars receiving their certificates of recognition below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

eazyhood_komb said:

"YBNL mafia 4L."

fikky._ybnl said:

"YBNL to the world ."

kindajuell said:

"Wow...definitely thought that line "I'm in San Francisco jamming" was just poetic license! No idea it was actually recorded here omg so cool!"

hushbyshadey said:

"This gave me joy. Naija to the world!"

