An old video of Nigerian celebrity lovebirds Davido and Chioma Rowland is trending on social media

In the short video, Chioma was heard asking the DMW label boss singer if she could have a male best friend

Chioma went on to tease Davido about already having a male best friend as the singer gave his approval which stirred reactions

As many await Chioma Rowland, also known as Chef Chi's return to social media, a throwback video of her and Davido has stirred lovely reactions.

In the video, the lovebirds were seen in a car as Chioma asked the DMW label owner if she could have a male best friend.

Davido gives Chioma approval to have a male best friend in a funny video. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, who seems unbothered in a response, asked if she already has one as he also declared his intention to start having female best friends.

Another clip showed Chioma saying she already has a male best friend, as the Stand Strong crooner Davido approved while telling her to feel free.

Watch the funny video below:

Netizens react to Davido and Chioma’s old video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iam_ufuoma_peace:

"The Romeo and Juliet of our time."

ceo.choma:

"The way they give me so much joy ❤️❤️."

official_worldlola:

"Feel free wey no reach em mind."

fficial_amilove:

"E pain my guy ."

a_mikun.d:

"Feel freeike say e reach him mind."

chi_lee44:

"Two love birds unbreakable two❤️❤️❤️❤️

josephine_a_y:

"My Faves Together Forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

jayfeps:

"That feel free get kleg."

godiya_moses:

"E pain davido."

sarahturay001:

"See as e dae pain am."

umkpa:

"001 and 002❤️ this love is so pure."

adeniyi2350:

"World Powerful Lovely Guys Couple."

Cubana Chiefpriest shares video of Davido happily grooving

A video of Nigerian singer Davido gave fans yet another round of joy as they anticipate his Timeless album on March 31.

On his Instagram page, the singer's bestie and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of Davido having a good time.

With a huge smile, Davido sang along to the song playing as his bestie, also singing behind the camera, captured the moment.

Source: Legit.ng