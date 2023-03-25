Nigerian movie star Tonto Dike will not let the setbacks of the 2023 elections overwhelm her, as she has found new ways to move on

The media influencer noted that the campaign was over and it was time for her to relax and chill out all the stress

The pictures shared by Tonto to mark her new phase of overcoming radiated the actress’ beauty and caused netizens to drool

Popular movie star Tonto Dikeh appears to have returned to her usual way of life following the just concluded governorship elections.

Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself leaving for a party.

Pictures of Tonto Dikeh

Source: Instagram

She hinted that she wanted to unwind from the electoral stress by relaxing before moving on to the next stage of things.

She wrote: "When Her Excellency stepped out for a parry Campaigns is over, let me have my time and relax before the next stage."

See her post below

Social media users react

honourableay:

"King Tonto wan spoil fast for me oooo ,chai you are gorgeous."

liscio777:

"M in love with u always ❤️ my prayers 4u God must continue to bless u."

callme_omalicha:

"Ma’am can I have this outfit plssss."

sayheytoangel:

"Asa Rivers state her excellency herself.❤️❤️"

obinna1nwaka:

"Your Excellency, indeed everything about you is through a process excellency. The beauty, passion and humanity. Kudos."

zizimacanthony:

"Would be nice if the people finally get to address you as her Excellency. That crown suits your personality and dressing . Don’t give up on that dream T. "

judith_odoemelem:

"Her excellency."

Tonto Dikeh 'knocks' trolls who criticised her old music video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh responded to netizens who criticised her old music video titled Hi, released nine years ago.

The mother of one, who once ventured into the music industry, said she refused to let people who can't navigate their life decorate hers.

Dikeh's statement has sparked massive reactions from netizens; while many applauded her, others continued to criticise her.

Actress Tonto Dikeh goes rogue on Foluke Daramola

Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh heavily clamped down on senior colleague, Foluke Daramola Salako, for dabbling into her ongoing drama with ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill.

Dikeh categorically tagged the actress and tongue-lashed her on Instagram while noting that she should act her age.

The mother of one proceeded to mention that she doesn’t associate with actresses in the Yoruba film industry and as such, they should let her be.

