Verydarkman, in a new video, spoke about Speed Darlington's rearrest and Burna Boy's next line of action

The social media critic has discarded the idea of taking the criminal route with Speed Darlington

Verydarkman, who criticised Speed Darlington, also addressed why he was against the use of police by Burna Boy

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has shared an update about controversial rapper Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, amid his clash with music star Burna Boy.

While Speed Darlington, as of the time of this report, remained in custody, VDM, in a video, praised Burna Boy on his next move in handling Speed Darlington’s verbal attacks.

VDM claimed that the Grammy award winner had abandoned the idea of taking the criminal route with Darlington. He disclosed that Burna Boy plans to take the case to a civil court.

He added that Speed Darlington could be out on Monday depending on the court judgement.

The critic also criticised Darlington for coming for Burna Boy and his mother without provocation despite being released after his first arrest.

While supporting Burna Boy’s decision to seek justice, VDM also criticised the abuse of power, stating that he is against the rich and powerful using their influence to use the police against people beneath them.

What Speed Darlington said about Burna Boy

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the rapper continued to drag Burna Boy after his initial release.

Speed Darlington also dropped a diss track to shade Burna Boy after he was arrested.

However, upon regaining his freedom, he noted that he was not yet done with Burna Boy.,

