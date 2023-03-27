A video of popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's two daughters with their maternal grandfather has been shared online

In the adorable video, the little girls flanked their grandpa as he sat in a chair and showed them something on his arm

Capturing the beautiful moment, Ebuka's wife, Cynthia, revealed that both girls are her father's best friends

TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife, Cynthia, shared a heart melting video of their two daughters having a moment with their grandfather.

The little girls flanked the old man on one side of the chair he sat on as they gushed over something on his arm and asked questions, with their grandpa providing answers.

Ebukas' wife shares video of their daughters Photo credit: @justcynthia_o

Source: Instagram

Cynthia captured the wholesome moment, and she did not interfere as her father, and his best friends had their moment.

Watch the video as sighted online:

Ebuka’s wife blasts troll for cursing husband over Yemi Cregx

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, was called out by a fan who thought he went too far with his line of questioning for Yemi Cregx during the Sunday live show.

The individual went a step further to mention how she had been praying against the host, saying he would never know peace until he repaired the damage caused.

However, Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, came across the post and didn’t find it funny.

Cynthia clamped down on the troll and went on to mention how viewers often attack her husband after he does their bidding.

Ebuka's Itsekiri ensemble steals the Ssow at Sunday live eviction

When it comes to Nigerian celebrities who never fail to impress with their sense of style, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu easily comes top on that list.

The popular media personality, a co-host on the ongoing Big Brother Titan show, turned up for the Sunday Live show looking nothing short of resplendent.

The eviction, which saw the exit of Justin, Blaqboi, and Thabang, had Ebuka looking regal and impressive in a traditional garb inspired by the Itsekiri tribe of Delta state.

The look featured a maxi print skirt worn underneath a tunic cinched at the waistline with a belt. He accessorised with long coral beads around his neck.

Source: Legit.ng