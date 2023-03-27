Kim Kardashian is already grooming her first daughter North West to become a powerful businesswoman

The Kardashians star got mixed reactions from social media users following reports that she filed trademarks for North's businesses which include a skincare range and a toy line

Reacting to the news, Twitter users said North is still too young to understand skin problems, and her target audience is also not ready to use fancy skin products

Kim Kardashian is always catching strays from social media users. After registering two businesses for her daughter North West, the business mogul and reality television star recently came under fire.

Kim Kardashian was slammed after reportedly launching skincare and toy lines for her daughter, North West. Image: Getty Images.

Kim Kardashian is following in her mother, Kris Jenner's, footsteps and is on a mission to create generational wealth for her four children.

Kim Kardashian files trademarks for North West's skincare and toy lines

According to The Sun, the mother of four recently filed trademarks for her eldest daughter, North West's, business lines. The nine-year-old is reportedly set to launch a skincare range which includes non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturisers, skin lotions, skin creams and cleansers.

The range will also expand to include skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble baths, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances and hair care preparations.

TMZ reported that the nine-year-old TikTok sensation would also launch a toy line, including toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures and bath and soft sculpture toys.

Kim Kardashian slammed for launching skincare and toy line for North West

Kim Kardashian's move did not sit well with peeps who called the reality television star out. Many said North and her target audience know nothing about skincare, so the skincare range is pointless.

@mutohd said:

"Skincare products for other nine-year-olds of course. And she genuinely likes toys. Watched her play with his one called Ice Spice."

@nocapiminspace commented:

"What does a nine-year-old know about skin care?"

