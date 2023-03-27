Popular actress and Regina Daniels' mum, Rita, has achieved another commendable milestone in her self development

To the surprise of many, the filmmaker shared photos from her convocation ceremony after bagging a law degree

Fans and colleagues of the actress trooped to her comment section with congratulatory messages

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Rita Daniels has proven that anything can be achieved at any age.

The movie star, who is also Regina Daniels' mum, went back to school to fulfil her dreams of becoming a lawyer.

Regina Daniels' mum bags law degree Photo credit: @rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page, Rita shared photos of herself striking different poses in a graduation gown at her convocation ceremony.

The actress captioned her post:

"The LLB Law 12th convocation of NOUN 2023 which took place Saturday 25th March, 2023."

Netizens celebrate Rita Daniels

chitaoxe1:

"Congratulations mami."

makvee_production:

"My own mummy."

diddycfn1384:

"Congratulations. I like your kind of a woman! No limitations at all. You know what you want in yourself and that of your family! God bless you."

nkolinirvana:

"Omg! You can achieve anything that you set your heart to, at any age, congratulations, ma."

shantelly007:

"Congratulations my one and only super woman."

realchidimmaaneke:

"Congratulations Ma."

nellyvee_official:

"The joy of having increases by having, I love women who want more out of life... Felicitaciones a usted señora."

directorfishpole_dgn:

"A big congratulations to you mama @rita.daniels06 more greater heights."

eveesin:

"Congrats ma❤️"

hajiyangozi:

"Congratulations to her, waoooh ooooo."

officialosas_aigbe:

"My mama congratulations ma."

mirianvilles:

"Congratulations ma....never really liked you much, but u just stole my heart."

Source: Legit.ng