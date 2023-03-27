Popular reality show BBTitans is finally drawing to a close, with six housemates now left in the house

The final week Head of House games saw Khosi and Ipeleng emerge as the last housemates to take charge of the house

Khosi and Ipeleng's emergence as the final head of house has stirred different reactions from many of her fans on social media

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

In a matter of days, the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) reality show will be over as six housemates Ebubu, Ipeleng, Kanaga Jnr, Khosi, Tsatsii_ and Yvonne will now have to battle it out to take home the $100,000 grand prize.

At the start of the final week on March 27, the housemates played the usual Head of House game to determine who would enjoy the perks of being HOH.

Fans congratulate Khosi. Credit: @bigbroafrica

Source: Instagram

Khosi and Ipeleng emerged winners of the Head of House games to the excitement of their fans. However, this time around, there was no tail of the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reactions as Khosi and Ipeleng emerge final Head of House

Legit.ng captures some of the reactions, see them below:

robert_dianah:

"Finaly my babe wil enjoy the treat in hoh, congratulations khosi."

maisakamothepu:

"Congratulations Ipeleng my love , I'm so proud of you, I'm voting for you bby for sure you will make it ,in Jesus name."

waltarwanga1:

"Indeed Ipeleng is competitive and smart."

kristenlovejb:

"Congratulations King khosi ❤❤ l will never forgive myself if khosi doesn't win this show cos her win is so personal to me❤."

adwoamansa:

"It is giving This is big brother, will the HOH pls come to the dairy room to collect battery for battery change.."

e4ma_rai:

"This happiness on Khosi face means a lot to me She won something for the first time....Congratulations baby girl.....well deserved ."

elmaraprince:

"Congratulations queen KHOSI the winner of this season you can't fight grace."

Thabang, Blaqboi, and Justin evicted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Titans show, which premiered on January 15, 2023, is about to round up its first-ever season held in South Africa.

For the first time in the history of the Big Brother reality TV show, two great African countries—Nigeria and South Africa—got represented on the show.

This season’s last eviction show, held on March 26, saw three housemates, Thabang, Justin, and Blaqboi, leave the house.

Source: Legit.ng