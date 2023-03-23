Kolawole Ajeyemi joined Muslims all over the world to usher in the holy month of Ramadan, where they fast for 30 days

The actor, on his Instagram page, shared a video of himself on a mat, with his head covered, holding a rosary as he chanted an Islamic song

While a huge number of fans of the actor said amen to his prayers, others questioned his preferred religion

Popular Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi stirred reactions on his Instagram page with his post about the holy month of Ramadan.

The actor joined his faith with other Muslims around the world to usher in the month of fasting, and he shared a video on his Instagram page.

Ajeyemi, on a prayer mat, wore a blue jalabia, popular with Muslim men, tied a scarf over his head, and held on to a rosary as he sang along to an Islamic song.

He wrote:

"May Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala make this dunya easy for us RAMADAN MUBARAK!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ajeyemi's video

oluwatosinayinla:

"Ramadan Kareem."

a1araba10:

"May Allah Accept our IBADAH."

naffy4luv:

"May Almighty Allah accept all our supplications."

blessing.siakpere:

"Are u a Muslim or Christian pls don't confuse us where do u belong."

babaidunnumi:

"Are you a Muslim Baba Ire?"

matesignature:

"May Almighty Allah be pleased with you and your family. RAMADAN MUBARAK."

twobubu:

"@kolawoleajeyemi Muslim or Christian which are you because it's like you're Confused."

olaniyan3087:

"Hope this people will not come for you."

queenelizabethgbagidi:

" Daddy ire Na 2in1 you dey do?"

