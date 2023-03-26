“No Use Android to Camera Me O”: Singer Portable Warns Fans, Scatters Concert As He Summersaults in the Crowd
- Nigerian fast-rising street act Portable stirred some heated hilarious reactions online with videos of his recent performance
- The controversial artist headlined the Al Mining concert held in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos State, where he thrilled many with his acrobatic moves
- However, before the Zazu crooner warned his spectators not to capture him with their Android phones as he went about energising the crowd
Fast-rising street singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, held down his fans with his unimaginable energetic stunts.
On Friday, March 24, the controversial singer headlined the Al-Mining concert held in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos State, where he issued a warning to the crowd.
Portable condemned his audience by warning Android users not to record him using their devices.
He said, "You no understand, don’t use an Android phone to camera me oo. Wotowoto, they pay money".
"E dey rush well": Singer Wizkid clears a luxury boutique, buys all the wears that are his size, video trends
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
See the post below
Netizens react to Portable’s post
kopa.respect:
"Best performance.... baba really carry us trabaye."
olagrafix:
"Some artists will refuse to perform because of the small turn up."
mrkonji_
"Best performance…the cap you dash me for show is begging blessings for my career more blessings. "
star_dj_fame_nln:
" na only portal dey drop clothes."
Source: Legit.ng