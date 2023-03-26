Nigerian fast-rising street act Portable stirred some heated hilarious reactions online with videos of his recent performance

The controversial artist headlined the Al Mining concert held in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos State, where he thrilled many with his acrobatic moves

However, before the Zazu crooner warned his spectators not to capture him with their Android phones as he went about energising the crowd

Fast-rising street singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, held down his fans with his unimaginable energetic stunts.

On Friday, March 24, the controversial singer headlined the Al-Mining concert held in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos State, where he issued a warning to the crowd.

Pictures of Nigerian singer Portable performing Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

Portable condemned his audience by warning Android users not to record him using their devices.

He said, "You no understand, don’t use an Android phone to camera me oo. Wotowoto, they pay money".

See the post below

Netizens react to Portable’s post

kopa.respect:

"Best performance.... baba really carry us trabaye."

olagrafix:

"Some artists will refuse to perform because of the small turn up."

mrkonji_

"Best performance…the cap you dash me for show is begging blessings for my career more blessings. "

star_dj_fame_nln:

" na only portal dey drop clothes."

Source: Legit.ng