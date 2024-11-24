Gabriel Afolayan consoled his older brother Aremu as the remains of his late mother was laid to rest on Saturday, November 23

The actor held Aremu and pulled him away from the crowd as he cried uncontrollably in the presence of other attendees

Some netizens wondered if Aremu was the last child of his mother, while others accused him of being dramatic

Nollywood actor and singer Gabriel Afolayan comforted his brother Aremu Afolayan as he buried his mother Mrs Omoladun Ayanladun Afolayan in Komu, Oyo state.

Aremu Afolayan cries and gets consoled by Gabriel Afolayan at his mum's burial. Image credit: @cityedgetv

Source: Instagram

The deceased was the mother of filmmaker and actor Kunle Afolayan and Aremu and she died at the age of 80. It was an emotional moment for Aremu as he broke down in tears as his mother was interred on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Aremu's younger brother Gabriel was present to console him and held him away from the grave area. The older movie star struggled to move freely and was assisted by Gabriel who took him to the car.

In the video shared by City Edge TV, some netizens were disturbed by how Aremu was crying and they said he was being dramatic. Others wondered if he was the last child of his mother.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Gabriel Afolayan consoles Aremu

Check out some of the reactions as Gabriel Afolayan consoles Aremu at his mother's burial below:

@realnekky__:

"Is his mum not old?"

@ojedokunjumoke:

"Person mama die, he dey cry, you people say he is dramatic…e ya, werey gan Lori app yi o. Chai."

@adenike.ashaolu:

"You can't blame him o. I am still crying over my mum's death after 40years."

@anuoluwarowtymi:

"Some people don't have parental love. You can see them by their comments."

@arikeade.2424:

"If you think he's too dramatic kpai your own Mama make dem video you during her burial I wan check something."

@nawphdesign_atelier:

"He is so dramatic."

@hto_himself:

"Shey Aremu ni lastborn. Ni?"

Kunle Afolayan speaks on reconciliation with Aremu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kunle has ended the long feud between him and his younger brother Aremu Afolayan.

At the after-party of their mother's wake-keep, he shared how love conquered the disparity between him and his brother.

In a video, Kunle also said that he is not just Aremu's older brother, he is his father, and he revealed the age difference between them.

Source: Legit.ng