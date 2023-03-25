Nigerian Miracle OP has been busy with media rounds since his eviction from the BBTitans show

During one of his series of interviews, Miracle shared how wealthy his family is and the kind of business they are into

Miracle has revealed that rather than the family business, he is more interested in the entertainment industry and wants to be on Netflix series

Miracle, one of the last three housemates evicted, has revealed that he is from a wealthy home and that his father owns a big drug manufacturing company.

Speaking during a post-eviction interview, Miracle, who was evicted alongside Blue Aiva and Nana, shared a little about his family background and business. However, the reality star stated that for now, his major focus is entertainment, acting, and hosting.

When asked if his father would be disappointed in his decision to go into the entertainment industry, leaving pharmacology, he explained that he has a very supportive father and is not abandoning the family business.

“I’m chasing a journey now.”

Next move after the show, Miracle said he desires to pursue a career in the Netflix series.

“My goal before this show's end is to be in a significant role in a Netflix series. I aim big and high, God willing and with a good team behind me.”

Miracle got on the BBTitans show after attempting to be on Shine Your Eye season but failed.

Nigerians react to Miracle's revelation about his family's wealth

g.r.a.c.e._grace'

"Rich home but can’t vote to keep him in the house dey play"

officialzobs

"But his simplicity doesn't tell he is from a rich home. I love his humility n simplicity, and he never boasted of his background."

lydialaw2022

"Miracle is a rich kid that I know. The fact that he is from Awka alone means they’re wealthy. A lot of people from that side are rich"

mmexoma

"Ok Miracle, I don see where to do my internship be that."

living_and_enjoying_grace

"Ipeleng should thread carefully ooo because money awaits her, with her big SA nyash"

