Davido took social media by surprise as he released a statement on March 21, announcing the date for his new album

The singer's friend Pastor Tobi took to social media to congratulate him on the new album, with a video of them vibing to snippets from the album

Mixed reactions greeted the video; while some people anticipate the album release, others tagged the new tune as a flop

Nigerian singer Davido is back after months away from social media. Come March 31, 2023, Nigerians will enjoy songs off his new album Timeless.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, one of Davido's numerous friends, Pastor Tobi, congratulated the singer on the new album.

Pastor Tobi shares snippet of Davido's song on his new album Photo credit: @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

The cleric shared a video of him and the singer vibing to the snippet of one of the songs on the Timeless album.

Pastor Tobi also added that the clip he shared was made months ago.

See the post below:

Reactions to Davido's snippet

oluwacashmade:

"Even As a FC I go stream the album."

kaluclint0n:

"E go still flop , make una rest "

preme__xo:

"No be smoke davido hold for hand so , while cruising with a man of god "

official_ayo_ba_mi__:

"Omo this guy too sabi ❤️"

gentility410:

"Album never drop finish but e don over shadow More Love Less Ego."

sky_prince196:

"I nor dey feel anything na still flop "

zamigrace_elite:

" david this your stone no fit kill bird o."

moment_gotpaid:

"Ahh Wetin be this"

teo_baller:

" na hustle music davido come da sing now?"

abidexzympg:

"Ah Omo. See as song sweeeeeett."

mickey_richie97:

"Let's go OBO "

official_ayo_ba_mi__:

"Omo this guy too sabi ❤️"

bigbadzeeez01:

"So the song ma slow jam and una dey capp.Wizkid ordinary flower pads beat the album."

