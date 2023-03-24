An old clip of ace Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido and popular skit maker Broda Shaggi has resurfaced online, stirring emotions

In the trending clip, Davido was seen making the famous Shaggi side-step dance move before jumping on the comic as they greeted each other in an excited manner

Shaggi has always been a massive fan of the Fem crooner, often noting that the singer is one of the inspirations behind his success

Source: Instagram

The video resurfaced online just days after Davido returned to social media and announced the official date he would drop his fourth studio album, "Timeless".

Davido had been away from social media and public appearances after the demise of his son, Ifeanyi, in late 2022, days after his third birthday.

Watch the video clip of Davido and Broda Shaggi excitedly hailing each other:

See how netizens reacted to the trending clip of Davido and Broda Shaggi

@ummibunu:

"Even it is an old video, you just have to appreciate Davido's good heart."

@jennylawrence52:

"Not his home that's pastor Tobi's house in UK."

@upupupigo:

"I watched this clip like 15 times."

@marymomoh1221:

"It's so good to know that he is back❤️❤️❤️."

@akamaeleanor:

"Anybody that hate this guy, just know say the person head don gbes."

@ikeholuwahni____:

"When Shekpe meets Gege, Na must area must scatter. Tu le jor."

@sassyb791:

"I just dey laugh as I was watching this mehn. U shall excel in life."

Broda Shaggi stirs emotions online as he dedicates a post to Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng Famous top Nigerian skit maker and comedian Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, recently got people emotional online with a post he shared dedicated to the renowned singer, Davido.

Shaggi, a huge admirer and fan of the Afrobeat artist, Davido, said he woke up today, December 15, 2022, with his colleague in mind.

The comedian noted that Davido is safe and in good hands because God has always protected and been with him.

Source: Legit.ng