Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken her fans on a trip down memory lane with her recent post

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a throwback photo of herself as a young girl

Shortly after the photo was posted, a number of netizens trooped to her comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has caused a buzz on social media after she posted her throwback photo online.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the top movie star took her fans on a trip down memory lane with a photo of herself as a girl.

In the snap, the obviously younger actress was all smiles as she spread out her arms and posed for the camera.

Fans react to rare photo of Tonto Dikeh as a girl. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Also in the photo, Tonto was seen rocking a close-cropped hairstyle like a boy and she wore a simple ‘spaghetti strap’ crop top with a grey pair of trousers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the caption of the post the actress wrote:

“I DONT KNOW WHO NEEDS TO HEAR THIS. The young shall GROW‍♀️”

See her post below:

Fans react to rare throwback photo of Tonto Dikeh as a young girl

Shortly after the photo was posted, a number of netizens took to the actress’ comment section to react. Read what they had to say below:

crown_thestoryteller:

“When you were a princess. Now you are a king.”

mzvayelle:

“Yes oo, the young shall grow with money too cause money is good.....”

reborntavie:

“Beauty in the struggle to beauty in luxury.”

itz_poshbetty:

“My role model ❤️ always keeping it real.”

adannamu:

“The Queen and More.”

vivian_dominic06:

“Ever beautiful ,Ur beauty just keep glowing ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

ubongabson:

“Always cute right from the beginning. I wish I was there back then to say hi to you.”

eyeskisses_:

“Been pretty since birth !”

nkmbaka:

“You are truly beautiful ❤️ nne, I love you my sweet sister.”

kikianroland111:

“You're very accommodating here with natural beauty but now I can't tell. Bob,popo, chuchor or churches had show you sage banzia it's well ooo.”

Iyabo Ojo recounts how veteran actor Ekpenyong Bassey helped her career

One of Nigeria’s top actresses, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to social media to celebrate movie veteran, Ekpenyong Bassey, on his 60th birthday.

The veteran actor clocked the milestone age on March 21, 2023, and Iyabo decided to give him his flowers on social media.

The actress shared a photo of the celebrant and accompanied it with a caption where she shared the story of how he helped to kick start her career.

Source: Legit.ng