Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, is in the news again after she dedicated a video to her supporters

Taking to her official Instagram account, the movie star shared an emotional video where she prayed for those who prayed for her

A number of netizens took to Eniola Badmus’ comment section to share their mixed feelings about her post

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has once again gotten netizens talking over her latest video on social media.

The movie star, who was recently subjected to a series of trolling on social media, took to her Instagram page to show love to her supporters.

Recall that Eniola Badmus was heavily dragged for openly supporting All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fans react as Eniola Badmus prays or her supporters in video. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Now, many weeks after the election, the movie star shared an emotional video where she prayed for her lovers.

In the clip, she was seen singing along to the song with touching lyrics about how God should be kind to those who are kind to her and those who are angry at her should face hardship.

Not stopping there, Eniola Badmus took to her caption and wrote:

“Father Lord I pray for each and everyone praying for me.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Eniola Badmus addresses her lovers and haters

Shortly after the video was posted, a number of netizens stormed the actress’ comment section to share their thoughts. Some of them praised her while the majority bashed her. Read what they had to say below:

hollarkonlay:

“Na you make you no destroy yourself cos of peanut that will finish anytime.”

omoologo777:

“May God bless those who bless you , curse those who curse you, humiliate those who are trying to humiliate you and reject those who reject u in Jesus name. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

jhay_emillion:

“You suppose don off comment section, this hate is too much. I love you anyways .”

adenike266:

“Omo can’t this hate on her just stop.”

godlians_ibile:

“who day pray for u? na swear day wait for una after u and yr godsfather don rig election nda ara.”

vicdals_hair:

“Who is praying for you ma.”

greatky67:

“Madam nobody is praying for you, na curse and swear don full your head like this.”

