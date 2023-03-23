Afrobeats, rising star Joeboy, appeared to be looking out for his male fans when he discovered a way to help them have long-lasting romantic relationships with their partners

The emPawa signee advised men to adequately spend on their girlfriends or face the risk of having another man doing it for them

The singer took to social media to inform his fans and followers, which sparked reactions among netizens

Nigerian rising star Joeboy sparked reactions with what he deemed appropriate for modern-day relationships.

The Cubana crooner took to social media to advise his male counterparts on how to treat the women they desire.

Pictures of Nigerian singer Joeboy Credit: @joeboyoffcial

Source: Instagram

Joeboy’s statement came with a warning of what would happen if men did not adhere to his advice.

The artist simply noted that an intentional man should adequately take care of his girlfriend before another man does it for him.

"Spoil your babe, before they spoil her for you," he said.

See his post below

Netizens react to Joeboy's statement

flexz0609:

"Ladies have finalize spoil as Items , hunger no fit make many girls know wetin Love be ooh. Make dem go ask Thier rich aunties how to keep a successful man."

young_og041:

"If u like spoil am Wetin she go do Dey her mind."

hypemachine1_:

"Spoil her oh or No Spoil her: Babe way her eye Dey outside, her eyes go always Dey outside. It’s never enough for ."

odogwurozay:

"Why do most of you think relationship is all about money and s*x ? This younger generation na only God go help them."

asakeofkwara:

"Bro after u spoil am finish dem go still help u spoil am more."

