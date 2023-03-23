Popular veteran actor Aina Gold has clocked 60, and he has been well-celebrated by his loving fans

Sharing a photo on his page, the actor expressed gratitude to God for the unlimited grace in his life

Some fans and colleagues of Aina Gold showered him with prayers, while others gushed over how great he looks at 60

Veteran Nollywood actor Aina Gold took to his Instagram page with photos to celebrate his 60th birthday on Thursday, March 23.

In one of his posts, the movie star rocked a white Yoruba agbada outfit with a matching cap. In the caption, he expressed gratitude to God for his grace in his life.

Aina Gold celebrates his 60th birthday

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Aina Gold @60. What can i say unto the Lord, all i have to say is thank you Lord. Grace unlimited."

See the post below:

In other birthday posts from Aina Gold, he still expressed gratitude to God, and in his words, he is marching into grace.

He wrote:

"@60 Marching into a higher grace.

"@60 For everything i thank you Lord."

See posts below:

Netizens celebrate with Aina Gold

omoalausa1:

"Whaooo Happiest Birthday Sir, Gods grace and blessings forever ❤️❤️❤️"

peju_ajiboye:

"Happy birthday to you sir,your new age is blessed more wonderful years ahead of you in Jesus name "

olutola25:

"Happy 60th birthday, you will celebrate many more glorious years in excellent health and God’s abundant blessings."

funmmyomolarajohns:

"This is the youngest 60 have seen in a while! Happy Birthday Sir."

olorihero:

"Happy birthday sir, God bless your new age Amen."

joshtemmy22:

"Big congratulations on your Diamond Jubilee, your latter shall be better than former Wish you long life with sound health."

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday daddy more years in good health and more wealth sir."

