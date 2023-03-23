Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Vee on Stephanie Coker's podcast revealed that she's single to stupor

The singer, who used to date fellow BBN star Neo disclosed that they ended the relationship amicably

Vee also added that the dating pool is full of mad people who are hurting others because they are hurt

A lot of fans and shipped were hurt when Big Brother Naija ex-housemates Neo and Vee broke up without providing an explanation.

On actress Stephanie Coker's podcast, the reality star revealed that the relationship ended up amicably; there was no fight or argument.

Vee reveals why she broke up with Neo Photo credit: @veeneo_fanpage

Source: Instagram

According to Vee, they both realised the relationship wasn't going anywhere, and they decided to part ways in peace,

The singer, now single to stupor, added that she did not expect to be as hurt as she was when she and Neo ended things.

On new relationships, Vee disclosed that the dating pool is full of mad people who have nothing to offer as they are only out to hurt others because they are hurt.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Vee's revelation

mz_may5:

"Listening to this just made me realize how much I miss vee and how she talks I will watch this episode "

me_ta_na:

"Vee is so beautiful."

temiflawless:

"It’s the we’re all mad for me ♥️"

bukinoah:

"Learn from this and try to be a better person "

du.mebi:

"Love her sincerity. I really hate when people act like it’s shameful to be hurt after a breakup. Abeggg bottling it up will do more harm."

vhivian.__:

" she’s not even capping cause it’s just hurt people hurting people."

yediy:

"I swear the way her last relationship ended is exactly how mine ended we were great until we weren't Life."

BBNaija’s Vee triggers reactions as she declares she is nobody’s ex

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Vee Iye stirred reactions online after she declared she is no one’s ex despite her public display of love for her colleague Neo during and after their stay in the Big Brother house.

Vee’s statement came months after she and Neo parted ways, with the reason for their separation unknown.

She also told her fans what to do if anyone tells them she is their ex.

Source: Legit.ng