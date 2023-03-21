Nigerian singer Skiibii’s ex Dorcas Shola Fapson, popularly known as Ms DSF, made it to the front line of blogs again as she proclaimed the recent perception in her life

The sultry disc Jokey appears to be wanting something very different and incomparable to what she had with the Afrobeats singer

Taking to her Snapchat story channel, Dorcas revealed that her new relationship status should be rooted in wealth

Popular Nigerian female disk jockey Ms DSF and ex-lover of Afrobeats singer Skiibii, sparked reactions with her latest relationship dreams as she moves on to greater things.

The sultry DJ mentioned that it was a gradual thought that became a goal she wants to achieve.

Taking to her Snapchat story channel, she said:

"Every day I fall more and more in love with the idea of becoming a housewife. A rich housewife, a heavy on the rich."

Nigerians react to Ms Dsf’s remark

emma_way_blvck:

"Skibi knew what she came for e give am that give am that what star do kinda breakfast."

bougie_gold:

"She said a rich house wife not the wife of a rich man as y’all take it … is it not ideal for her to want to be very rich as a housewife?"

____mires's profile picture:

"You’re not even heavy on the marriage. Na why most people with this girl same ideology no de pass 6month for marriage. You want marriage or you want someone to sponsor your world trips so you go fit de pepper your ex for IG. Oti mad."

andra_adolf:

Yo! She f*cking has a name! Must you address her as Skiibii’s ex?? This babe has made a name herself and a whole career going great before Skiibii happened and she has moved passed it!! Y’all rest and she said what she said!!!!"

MS DSF opens up on dating Skiibii

Ms DSF in a previous report via Legit.ng made it clear that what happened between them was bigger than her almost constant callouts.

In an interview with Toke Makinwa, DSF revealed that her biggest L (mistake or mess up) in 2022 was dating Skiibii.

On if she was in love, DSF revealed that she was jazzed and now her eyes are clearly open to see well.

