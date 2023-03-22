Controversial club owner and socialite Yhemo Lee has stirred reactions online after leaking the chat he had with Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen

In the trending voice note, Osimhen could be heard hailing Yhemo Lee while promising to link up with him in the summer for a kick around

This is coming days after Yhemo had posted an outrageous receipt of how much he spent at the club in one night

Controversial socialite and club owner Yhemo Lee has got people talking online after he leaked the receipt of a voice message sent to him by ace Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen hailed Yhemo Lee in the leaked audio and spoke highly of his football skills. The former Lille striker also promised Yhemo that when next he is in Nigeria, especially in the summer, he tends to have a kickaround with him.

A voice chat between Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his influencer Yhemo Lee has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @victorosimhen9/@yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

Osimhen is the highest goalscorer in the Serie A, with his side Napoli topping the Italian league. And he has also helped his club side into the Quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions league for the first time in their history.

Yhemo Lee is a famous Nightlife enthusiast and lifestyle influencer with a rising profile. His chat with Osimhen helps solidifies his celebrity status more.

Listen to the leaked audio chat Victor Osimhen sent to Yhemo Lee:

See how netizens reacted to Victor Osimhen's audio chat with Yhemo Lee leaked online

@sacramentor___:

"Yhemo Dey ball for club come sabi ball for pitch. Man too Good."

@sheyman_oni_:

"If GRv fit speak Yoruba like Victor he for win some people heart."

@nufguttz:

"Make una de calm down biggest influencer, no disrespect but when another one pays you divert again."

@wahablee_official:

"Yhemo Lee AGBA EGO baller."

@woodberry6701:

"Nah omo igbo dey speak yoruba like that? Abi Osinmeh no Dey Igbo?"

@quamsexy:

"See how the Yoruba fluent."

@bigkesh2023:

"World Best 9 dey for everybody."

@big_zeez_:

"I too like this Osimhen! So Humble."

@la_yawn:

"Na so so yhemo lee dey follow play sha…make i carry myself md my team come."

@folabi_dc:

"Even GRV wey dey claim say him be Yoruba no fit speak fluent Yoruba like this."

