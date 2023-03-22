Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently hopped on a jet and flew abroad to visit her son, Festus

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a heartwarming video of the moment she got to see her son

A number of Iyabo’s fans got quite emotional over the video as they reacted to the beautiful display between mum and son

Much loved Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has once again left fans gushing over her after she posted a lovely moment she shared with her son, Festus.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Iyabo shared a video showing how she hopped on a jet to go and visit her son, who is studying overseas.

It is no longer news that the movie star has a close-knit relationship with her two children, and she dedicates time to them.

Heartwarming video shows Iyabo Ojo's visit to son abroad.

Source: Instagram

Iyabo’s video showed when she was in the aeroplane till the moment she got to see her son abroad and how he reacted to her visit.

The young man was no doubt happy and excited to see his mother going by his big smile.

In the caption of the video Iyabo wrote:

“A quick stop to check up on my jewel of inestimable value @festo_baba.”

See the clip below:

Fans get emotional over video of Iyabo Ojo visiting her son abroad

Shortly after the actress shared the sweet video online, a number of her fans trooped to the comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say below:

therebelrockstar:

“See me smiling like mumu . I love you and your beautiful big babies God will continue to shield and cover you all in Jesus name, Amen.”

tehilah2828:

“Ma I celebrate the grace of God over ur life and ur children hmm hopefully well things is going to work out for me and my son too I love you ma.”

verachuks:

“Those insulting you are jumping bus in ojota now.... Enjoy strong woman.”

ajaibimpzy:

“I just dey smile and dropping tears I love this woman so much.... God make me great to be able to care of children more, thou I am trying my best as a single mom but seriously it's not easy especially when there's no helper.”

souvenirdiary:

“See me dropping tears of joy know that I will always be strong for my kids. ❤️❤️❤️ you’re blessed.”

adepoju_adelove:

“Isu Omo a Jina fun yin je I love the way you love your children despite being a single mother cos it can be so frustrating to be a single mother God bless you ma @iyaboojofespris.”

