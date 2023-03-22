Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, has caused a buzz after she shared her thoughts on actor Patrick Doyle’s new wife

Recall that Patrick Doyle had recently taken to social media to gush over how happy his new wife has made him

In reaction to that, Ebere told Doyle to wait 10 to 15 years before concluding that she makes him happy because he just met her

Nollywood actress Uche Ebere has got netizens talking following her reaction to veteran actor, Patrick Doyle, gushing over his new wife online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Patrick Doyle had taken to social media to shower praises on his new wife. According to him, he has never been happier in all his life.

After the actor’s post went viral, actress Uche Ebere shared her thoughts in a comment section online.

Fans react to actress Uche Ebere's comment on Patrick Doyle gushing over his wife. Photos: @realucheebere, @patrickdoylemedia

Source: Instagram

The actress dropped a controversial comment where she told Doyle that he just met his new woman. According to her, he should wait for at least 10 to 15 years before concluding that he has never been happier in his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ebere added that he should stop running faster than his shadow. In her words:

“You just met her, wait like 10 to 15 years before you conclude and know whether you’ve never been happier in all your life, people should stop running faster than their shadow, in this life, never say never.”

See her comment below:

Netizens react to Uche Ebere’s comment on Patrick Doyle flaunting his new wife

The actress’ comment soon became a topic of discussion after it trended online. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

aktmeketino:

“Person say hes happy, you say make he wait for 10 years... No be witchcraft be that?‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ na wa ooooo.”

chinonso_:

“Hé said what he said though, whether you believe it or not is not really our business. Allow people live in the moment bikonu.”

_iamsheila__:

“Why can this woman never mind her business?? She’s must put mouth in everybody’s matter,someone celebrated his woman on Mother’s Day,how is that your problem?that’s how she meddle in bbn people’s matter..Nawa.”

cindyhairplace:

“But mummy leave him nau..with all due respect ma, dey try mind your business these days.”

megakidsnaija:

“Why do people project their negativity on others? Let him enjoy his happiness ‍♀️.”

Feolatsworld:

“Someone is saying something that is making him happy, you are dragging happiness with d owner of happiness. Naija Una wahala too much o.”

stephen__odimgbe001:

“In other words make baba wait to like 2045 to confirm say him happy or not.”

Actress Ireti Doyle explains why still using ex-husband’s last name

Popular Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle opened up on why she was yet to drop her ex-husband, Patrick Doyle’s last name.

Shortly after the movie star opened up about being officially divorced from the actor and broadcaster, she started to trend on social media.

According to Ireti, the name has been 30 years in the making, and it is hers.

Source: Legit.ng