Former BBTitans housemate Lukay is currently trending in the online community after he was celebrated by someone special on his birthday

A woman identified as Dieketseng Moloi took to Facebook wishing him a happy celebration while also describing him as the father of her children

The post has since sparked mixed reactions from fans of the show who felt Lukay wasn’t honest with his lover, Ipeleng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Former Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) housemate, Lukay, recently clocked a new age and he was lovingly celebrated by fans, supporters and his loved ones.

However, one family member identified as Dieketseng Moloi sparked mixed reactions online after dedicating a special post to the reality star on Facebook.

BBTitans Lukay celebrated by mum of his children. Photo: @Dieketseng Moloi/@ Ipeleng Selepe

Source: Facebook

Moloi wished the celebrant a happy birthday and revealed that he was the father of her children.

She also flooded her Facebook page with pictures in which she was spotted posing happily beside the BBTitans star.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the post below:

Social media users, Lukay's fans react

As expected, the celebration and revelation from Moloi came as a huge surprise to fans of the show who followed Lukay’s love triangle with a fellow female housemate, Ipeleng.

Some proceeded to maintain that the reality star is married and never came clean to Ipeleng about his status.

Read the comments sighted below:

timelessdebbie said:

"The guy likes his women bursty & chubby. Na wetin fit that Ipeleng girl, doing Miracle any how."

gbemisola said:

"I talk am say dis guy resemble a married man."

princess_happiness said:

"So he lied to ipeleng and she celebrated him in the house Omo lukay you do this one o."

abalittle said:

"Look at Ipeleng not giving Miracle a chance because of this Lukay. She'll wish to turn back the hands of time."

Mandi Saliva said:

Fifi WaMotaung Mafisa g plss."

Fifi WaMotaung Mafisas said:

"Wow seems like you forced him to take pics so you can show the world that Lucay is your baby father."

Ipeleng shares cute moment with Miracle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother Titans housemate Ipeleng moved on from her former relationship with evicted housemate Lukay.

The South African beauty is now in love with Nigerian Miracle who was also at a time interested Khosi.

Fans of the show who followed her previous tie with Lukay also had mixed reactions to her newfound love.

Source: Legit.ng