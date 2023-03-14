Top Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo’s partner, Paulo, has shared his plans for his 56th birthday celebration

The popular Nigerian promoter revealed he will love to have a lovely birthday vacation with just 56 friends

Not stopping there, PaulO shared a video of two lovebirds and tagged his partner, Iyabo Ojo and she reacted

Popular Nigerian show promoter and Iyabo Ojo’s partner, Paulo, has shared the plan he has in mind for his 56th birthday celebration.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Paulo noted that he will be clocking the new age on April 2 and he will love to have a birthday vacation.

Paulo however seemed undecided about where the vacation should hold and the 56 people who will be in attendance.

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo's Paulo asks for vacation destination ideas ahead of his 56th birthday.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“I just want a good vacation birthday. Only 56 friends, 2nd April. Who is coming? Where?”

Paulo’s post was a video of two lovebirds and he tagged his partner, Iyabo Ojo, to it.

Iyabo Ojo reacts

Shortly after actress Iyabo Ojo’s man shared his plan for his 56th birthday celebration and tagged her to the post, she reacted.

She wrote:

“Let's go, baby ❤️.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Iyabo Ojo’s Paulo shares plan for 56th birthday

k8henshaw:

“ Legoooooo.”

olaosebikan.adewumi:

“Waoo my birthday mate come to Erin jesha waterfall.”

viollettashury:

“Aww 2 days b4 my birthday… April babies are d best … Hbd in advance.. I know I no get seat for d vacation treat.. I no fit but ticket.. Bt update us with pics n videos.. Mke I Dey here dey relive am ..:::: I no fit do pass mysef..”

njokufaustina:

“Ask our wife.”

kaffydance:

“Let’s gooooo! with ur queen @iyaboojofespris it’s gonna be a blast.”

eyebreakdrules:

“Na today this single life pain me pass .”

Source: Legit.ng