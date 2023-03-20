Ace Nollywood actress Funke Akindele trends online after her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came third in the Lagos gubernatorial elections

An interview held by the movie star during the early days of her campaign has been the subject of jokes on social media

Akindele, in the viral interview, claimed that she had over 20 million followers on social media, and a large portion of these people would come out to vote for her party for the Lagos polls

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Famous Nollywood star Funke Akindele trends online after the final results of the Lagos state gubernatorial elections were officially announced.

A popular social media influencer, Asiwaju Lerry, had taken to Twitter to troll Funke Akindele for a famous claim she made in the early days of her campaign.

Netizens troll Funke Akindele over her claim that online followership would help her win the governorship election in Lagos for PDP. Photo credit: @mr_jags/@naija_pr

Source: Instagram

The Jenifa actress had famously claimed during an interview with Channels TV's Chamberlain that because she was hugely popular on social media and had 20 million, she had the popularity to win an election.

Asiwaju Lerry took to Twitter to troll Funke Akindele, asking where her 20 million followers were after the PDP came third in the Lagos poll winning no Local Government.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The All Progressive Congress (APC) resoundingly defeated the PDP and Labour Party. Funke Akindele and her principal, Jandor, were only able to poll 206,141 votes as against APC's 739,445 votes.

See the post trolling Funke Akindele's loss at the gubernatorial elections:

See how netizens reacted to the post trolling Funke Akindele after losing at the Lagos polls

@ammhiz__joy__2:

"U are correct. But hope u know that political office aspirants should not be supported simply based on sentiments or whatever level of likeness u have for a person's talent.

@godfreyprecious91:

"Indeed social media people are not real."

@deb_raaah:

"Wow... The response is really something else even gistlover feel am."

@_tobyblush:

"I have the numbers”, “he has the numbers”…leemao."

@ktek4:

"She forgot that not all of them are resident of Lagos and not all of them that resides in Lagos has Voter's Card ."

@chasebaird12:

"We will still run IG election..INEC will do that next week."

@EscobarOfPH:

"Them no get Data to go there polling unit."

Actress Funke Akindele deletes PDP-related posts from IG page following defeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that the election season has been a rollercoaster, and Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, was among the candidates who couldn’t participate in the victory dance.

Following the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, as the winner of the gubernatorial election in Lagos, the movie star made a significant change on her official Instagram page.

Recall that the actress was the deputy governorship candidate and running mate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor.

Source: Legit.ng