Nigerian singer Wizkid is in Lagos, and a video of him blessing some of his fans has sparked reactions

In the clip, the Bad To Me crooner was seen with his security details on the beach at what appears to be a music video shoot

Wizkid made some young fans hanging around very happy by gifting them money and moved on like nothing happened

Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid is in Lagos, and he recently hit the beach for what was assumed to be a music video shoot.

In a viral video online, the singer was seen walking with his security aides with a crowd of young fans hanging around.

As soon as the singer approached a group of onlooking fans who hailed him, he dipped his hand into his shorts pocket and gave them money.

Wizkid quickly withdrew his hand and moved on with his people like nothing happened.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

starboy_lil.ray:

"Baba comot his hand sharp sharp if not dem go comot that hand go."

youngdeezy_ng:

"Biggest wiz ❤️"

flexkxx:

"Machala don build up no be small I see the muscles."

mrtundeola:

"Wahala Machala is doing."

coachiezzzy:

"Calm down, make una no comot person papa hand oo"

m_holamide:

"Na full force they take collect the money "

startunez_ag:

"Una wan break my popsi hand?"

babyskyboy_1:

"Omo nah problem big wiz cause so ohh"

mis_adaobi:

"They want to wound my baby oh "

offdaregoodluck:

"Omo na dollar bundle God when.

bahdmanpetus:

"Imagine say they commot baba ring "

d_reel_dawg:

"Baba no like stress ❤️"

barista_davee:

"Them fit they there for another 1hr to fight ontop that dollar nd wiz done forget say him pass that place for the day"

