Top Nigerian singer, Tems’ big white dress at the Oscars has continued to be a trending topic on social media

Just recently a video made the rounds of paparazzi asking Rihanna and ASAP Rocky what they felt about Tems’ Oscar’s outfit blocking people’s views

The video of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s reaction to Tems’ dress made the rounds on social media and got many netizens talking

Popular Nigerian singer, Tems’ outfit to the Oscars has remained a topic of discussion and even top US stars, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been asked about it.

A few days after the star studded event, a video made the rounds online of paparazzi asking Rihanna and her man about Tems’ outfit.

In the viral video, a pregnant Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were seen stepping out of a venue and into their car when paparazzi approached them to ask about Tems’ Oscars outfit.

Video trends of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reacting to Tems' Oscars dress. Photos: @temsbaby, @tmz_tv

Source: Instagram

The paparazzi was heard saying:

“People are pissed that Tems’ dress was blocking people’s views at the Oscars, her big white dress was blocking people’s views, what do you say to those people ASAP?”

However, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky seemed unbotherd about the outfit and even amused. ASAP was seen laughing at the question from the paparazzi before following his pregnant girlfriend into the car.

See the video below:

Netizens speak on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s reaction to Tems’ Oscars dress

The paparazzi video showing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s reaction to Tems’ dress soon went viral online and it got a lot of netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

iam_sammieace:

“ASAP Na Fan.”

shadowofficial24:

“Them suppose arrest the tailor .”

jowill_r:

“She’s getting more famous .”

kimoayo:

“ the mater reach to laugh .”

rarriurban:

“Publicity is publicity.”

adc_chida:

“That dress was a joke fr.”

topgee1204:

“why person go ask riri about tems dress if u no be omo werey...u are a failure.”

morriiechappex:

“It's now so funny after watch this ASAP VID.”

Skitmaker JayOnAir recreates Tems' controversial Oscars dress

Popular Nigerian media personality and skit maker, JayOnAir, has caused a buzz on social media after he recreated singer Tems’ outfit to the 2023 Oscars.

The top Nigerian singer had become a trending topic on the internet over her controversial cloud-like outfit to the event that blocked the view of those seated behind her.

Skitmaker, JayOnAir, was very quick to recreate the music star’s buzz worthy outfit and he shared the video of it online.

Source: Legit.ng