Popular Nigerian skitmaker, JayOnAir, has now recreated top singer, Tems’ outfit at the 2023 Oscars

Recall that the music star recently caused a buzz over her controversial outfit at the event and she trended online over it

JayOnAir wasted no time in remaking Tems’ look in a funny video that had fans laughing on social media

Popular Nigerian media personality and skit maker, JayOnAir, has caused a buzz on social media after he recreated singer Tems’ outfit to the 2023 Oscars.

The top Nigerian singer had become a trending topic on the internet over her controversial cloud-like outfit to the event that blocked the view of those seated behind her.

Skitmaker, JayOnAir, was very quick to recreate the music star’s buzz worthy outfit and he shared the video of it online.

Video as skitmaker JayonAir recreates Tems' Oscars outfit. Photos: @jay_onair, @donawon

On his official Instagram page, the TV personality shared a video of himself with a white material wrapped around his body and over his head. The young man also made sure he rocked a huge headgear underneath the white cloth as he aimed to also show out like Tems.

In the video, JayOnAir also joked about how the music star’s outfit blocked the view of others but remained unbothered because ‘Big Tems is in the building’.

See the funny video below:

Internet users react as skitmaker JayOnAir recreates Tems’ Oscar’s outfit

JayOnAir’s video soon went viral online and drew a series of hilarious reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

ta.dafe:

“You can’t see? Your business .”

x_makenzi:

“It’s the headgear for me .”

dr.browncaramel:

“The outfit na “my enemies must see shege “.”

pepple.robert:

“She’s not called big Tems for nothing ❤️❤️ go big buy definitely not going home. Take cover everyone.”

stannze:

“So rude .”

elkardon:

“ her outfit was definitely giving “if you can’t see, that’s your business”

just_kason_:

“Guy it’s not up to 24 hours .”

je.suis_paradise:

“Tems never even reach house, una don dilute am indeed she really said u can’t see no other body.”

