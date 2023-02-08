Nigerian fast-rising musician Seyi Vibez has continued to get all the love and attention he can from his fans in the country

The face of the street-pop sensation was recently embedded on the back of a diehard fan in the form of a Tattoo

Pictures of Seyi Vibez boldly carved on the back of the unidentified individual have sparked various hilarious reactions online

Nigerian street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez has continued to gather love from his fans in the country.

The Chance crooner recently got a new form of appreciation from one of his diehard fans, who tattooed the singer’s face on his back.

A fan tattoos Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez on his back Credit: @wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

A face that looked like Seyi Vibez', also carrying hair similar to the singer’s, was seen on an unknown man’s back, which has made the rounds on social media.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the tattooed face of Seyi Vibez

oluwaseunfunmi1010:

"I’m trying so hard not to laugh."

veeky__xx:

"E no resemble seyi vibes nah."

iamrichbrave:

"So what will you say to your kids when they can talk and ask you what’s the tattoo for?? you tell them it’s vibes."

ayomide_carder:

"What’s this this one be like masquerade wey Dey SOSO video."

djrankinoflagos:

"Dis na seyi unvibez."

eminifemolezzy001:

"If you like say he resemble your papa nah head no for you."

oluwafemi_visual:

"Na Seyi true true but hun own Seyi no get vibes."

ifedoyin___:

"I no wan hear say na when u tattoo for back u get one disease ooo."

pappy_lekkid2:

"This one nah seye vibe no be seyi vide Ibadan are you there."

sim.zkid:

"Dem don spoil this one back."

Source: Legit.ng