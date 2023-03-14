Nadia Nakai is still trying to get her life back together after the death of her boyfriend AKA

The rapper has been sharing heartwarming posts of the great times they had together on her Instagram page

Nadia recently had her followers chopping onions when she shared her last WhatsApp messages with AKA

Nadia Nakai is still hurting following AKA's untimely murder last month. The rapper has been sharing touching posts on her timeline.

Nadia Nakai posted a screenshot of her last conversation with AKA.

Source: UGC

She recently shared a screenshot of her final WhatsApp conversation with the late rapper.

Nadia Nakai leaves fans emotional after sharing screenshot of last conversation with AKA

AKA's death surprised many, including Nadia Nakai, who was chatting with him a few hours before he was brutally murdered.

The Naaa Meaan rapper, who has been mourning her late boyfriend on social media, had her followers in their feels when she shared a screenshot of the final conversation she had with Kiernan.

The chat that has since gone viral on social media shows that AKA gave Nadia a heads up when he was about to take off to Durban and told her he loved her.

The Jika hitmaker later told his boo that he had arrived in Durban and headed to the hotel. Nadia responded and texted him later in the evening, but he never responded because he was gone.

Nadia Nakai wishes she had met AKA earlier

This is not the first time the rapper has shared touching posts on her timeline. She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of Kiernan in the studio. She wrote:

"I wish I discovered you earlier ❤️"

Nadia Nakai marks 1 month since AKA's death, grieving girlfriend still in disbelief: "It feels like yesterday"

In more entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Nadia "Bragga" Nakai's post remembering AKA one month after his passing, had fans and people close to her shedding tears.

Supa Mega was shot and killed on Durban's Florida Road on February 10. The gunmen who committed the brutal killing are still on the loose, with no trace found.

On March 10, one month after AKA died, the grieving girlfriend shared on Instagram that she was still in disbelief that she had lost the love of her life. Judging by the post, Bragga still hasn't come to terms with Mega's tragic death.

