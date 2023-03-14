Late rapper Costa Titch used to release his music on SoundCloud back when he was still on the come up

The Big Flexa hitmaker worked with late stars AKA and Riky Rick and also dropped a joint album with AKA titled You're Welcome

The Amapiano artist died during a performance, and there's speculation that Costa Titch had a seizure possibly triggered by flashing lights

Costa Titch's passing shook Mzansi. During a live performance, the Amapiano star and rapper passed away over the weekend.

Late rapper Costa Titch died at the Ultra Music Festival. Image: @costatitch

The Big Flexa hitmaker was a versatile artist. He used to dance, choreograph, write and produce his songs. Legit.ng takes a look at Costa Titch's rise to stardom.

Where did Costa Titch's music career start?

The star used to be a SoundCloud rapper reports Slikour On Life. Before he went commercial, he used to release his songs on the music streaming platform. Costa became one of Mzansi's biggest stars after his song Nkalakatha blew up. The 2020 remix of the track features late rappers, AKA and Riky Rick.

Costa Titch drops full album with AKA

Costa Titch dropped an entire album with seasoned rapper AKA on September 9, 2021. The joint project is titled You're Welcome. The hip-hop album had hits such as Super Soft, Yizo Yizo, and Up Every Night. Both rappers have sadly passed away.

Costa Titch uses all his skills to build his career

The Mpumalanga-born rapper is a beatmaker, video editor, rapper, dancer and social media geek. He combined all his skills to develop his music career. He was an independent artist who did things his way.

The star's music videos were lit. He choreographed his music videos and had a tight group of dancers for his live performances.

How old was Costa Titch when he died?

The star passed away at the age of 27. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed and passed away. The South African reports that Costa Titch's cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The publication reports speculation that the star had a seizure possibly triggered by the stage's flashing lights. He had epilepsy.

Akon mourns the death of Costa Titch

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Akon took his timeline to mourn the death of Costa Titch. The Amapiano and hip-hop star signed an international deal with Akon's record label, Konvict Kulture.

Costa Titch died over the weekend. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage and passed on. The star collaborated with Akon on his Big Flexa remix. Taking to Instagram, Akon paid tribute to the late artist.

Akon shared that he was convinced that Costa Tich would impact the world music scene. He shared that Costa was on his way to becoming a global superstar when "God's plans intervened".

