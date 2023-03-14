Rihanna and her baby daddy, rapper A$AP Rocky, showed off some PDA at the 2023 Oscars

The singer, who is pregnant with her second baby, caused a stir when she arrived at the prestigious awards ceremony looking all kinds of elegant

The stunning pictures trending online show the Praise The Lord hitmaker rubbing his billionaire baby mama's baby bump

Rihanna was the talk of the town following her showstopping arrival at the Oscars and her performance of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song, Lift Me Up, in honour of late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky got cosy at the Oscar Awards. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The star's baby daddy, rapper A$AP Rocky, also attended the event to support his heavily pregnant bae.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky show some PDA at Oscars 2023 backstage

The couple doesn't always make red-carpet appearances together, but they always cause a buzz when they do. Pictures posted by a Rihanna fan account with the handle @RihannasData showed that Rih and her baby daddy had a cozy moment at the Oscars.

The cute snaps show the Good for You rapper grinning from ear to ear as he cuddles Rihanna's baby bump.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's fans react to their pictures

Social media users gave a stamp of approval to the soon-to-be parent's stunning pictures. Many lauded A$AP Rocky for being a supportive boyfriend to the singer and business mogul.

@KnobSlobberz said:

"Whew, my goodness, he so fine."

@BettyJa77533964 added:

"What's the significance of exposing the belly?"

@haleyjadeltn noted:

"No hate, I genuinely love them but for some reason, the fourth photo looks like he was photoshopped in, it's killing me."

Tems and Rihanna lose Best Original Song award to Naatu Naatu

Nigerian international star Tems, who became the first Nigerian artist to be nominated, failed to bag an award at the 95th Oscars Awards, which took place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tems was nominated alongside Rihanna in the Best Original Song for co-writing ‘Lift Me Up’, a soundtrack used on the Hollywood hit movie Black Panther.

However, the category was won by Naatu Naatu from the Bollywood movie RRR, which made it the first Indian film song to win an Oscar.

Source: Briefly.co.za