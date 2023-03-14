Regina Daniels has been having a hard time joining popular TikTok trends, and she has expressed her frustrations with the app

After the actress tried to do a viral dance and missed her step halfway, she noted that she doesn't feel like she belongs to the TikTok generation

Some fans of the billionaire wife encouraged her to keep practising, while others gushed over her beauty

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is finding it hard to carry out steps and moves to viral TikTok sounds successfully.

The mum of two recently shared a TikTok video of herself trying to do one of the latest TikTok trends, and she failed halfway.

Giving up, Regina noted that the trends make her feel like she doesn't belong to the Gen Z group, where almost every TikToker belongs.

She wrote:

"Y'all trends make me feel like I'm not Gen z."

Reactions to Regina's video

juanatumjalloh:

"Lovely."

Glory:

"Oga wife."

Rema's baby:

"I always forget you're gen z sef."

deenalis138:

"I am in love with your hair."

Cynthia L:

"Looking very good."

Taabor mercy:

"You're blessed sweetie."

HRH Mimi:

"Sorry, you'll get it soon. You moved faster, that's why."

marynzurumike:

"u look cute though."

eunicedanja:

"getting old."

Aderonke3310:

"Regina what happened? you dey teach your second born how to dance ni?"

Portable x:

"You're too fast now. That's why."

soomsoom007:

"U think say u and TikTok girls are the same?"

Regina Daniels says she isn’t leaving husband after a big fight

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, got netizens talking after she shared a video revealing what she plans to do after a big fight with her husband.

Recall that the movie star is married to a 62-year-old billionaire and politician, Prince Munir Ned Nwoko.

On her TikTok page, she shared a funny video of herself holding on to a big box as she debated whether to leave her man or not after a big fight.

