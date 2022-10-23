An upcoming artist, Kussman sparked reactions from Cynthia Morgan after calling her out for ignoring him when she was popping

He slammed her for having zero hit songs in 8 years, and Cynthia cleared the air about how celebs ignore her as well in the entertainment industry

She further called out her colleagues, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay for only making moves to extort and blasted the fake industry they all operate in

An upcoming artist, Kussman, took Cynthia Morgan out of her shelves as he seriously dragged her for having 0 hit songs in 8 years and claimed they are on the same level.

He made the declaration when he stated that Cynthia had ignored him when she was popping.

Cynthia Morgan shades Seyi Shay and Tiwa Savage. Credit: @tiwasavage @royalmadrina @iamseyishay

The actress took to her Instagram story channel to reply Kussman and noted that she had suffered the same fate from popular trending artists:

"Isn't this witchcraft in broad daylight Did I ever tell you guys how I was snubbed by Omawumi, Helen Paul and Flavour in my upcoming days? Even Don jazzy lol. Some people are pathetic."

She noted that the people who ignored her were entertainers like her, unlike Kussman who she didn't know from anywhere while pointing out that she left music for many good reasons,

Cynthia further called out her female colleagues, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay or not being so real as she slammed the entertainment industry.

"Tiwa said in her interview with Ebuka. I called Cynthia Morgan for my show she didn't come. Really? Even after I told you I wasn't in the right frame of mind to perform? You definitely would have preferred if my enemy slumped on your stage."

"Seyi Shay that one only calls when she needs a verse or when she's trying to have you help her fight Tiwa. Stupid industry."

Check out her rants below:

Nigrians react to Cynthia Morgan's rant

Social media users have reacted differently to Cynthia Morgan's rant about the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Onyinyechi_nf:

"Una no dey tire? Cynthia have you called Davido?"

Sugar_cubeten:

"Cynthia as I like you reach just rest! You kukuma don leave music industry, rest na."

Ella_chi__:

N"aso bullet take meet Tiwa and Seyi Shay , Cynthia Wetin you Dey smoke? Who be your dealer?"

Iamtannysho:

"So Seyi is always looking for someone to support her when she wants to go against queen Tiwa this Cynthia no give her joy."

