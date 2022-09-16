The lingering battle between Carter Efe and Berri Tiga over the real ownership of the Machala song has taken a new twist

Carter accused Berri of wanting public sympathy and also recalled the moment he had to remove Hotkid from the song because of him

The outburst led to him unfollowing Berri on Instagram, and Nigerians have reacted differently to his actions

The brouhaha that the hit song dedicated to Wizkid, Machala, has caused on social media continues to gather momentum as one of the collaborators, Carter Efe, took a drastic measure against his partner Berri Tiga.

Carter called out Berri for wanting public sympathy but wants to be at peace with him in private as he shared a screenshot of their chats via DM.

He further revealed that Hotkid should have featured on the song because he has a verse already, but he removed it based on Berri's demands.

According to him:

"Hotkid get verse for Machala song, I personally tell producer X to remove it because Berri cry give me say Hotkid go collect him shine for the song. Now you dey claim sa na you get song for Instagram."

Check out his post below:

The comedian turned singer then took a drastic measure by unfollowing Berri Tiga on Instagram.

Nigerians react to Carter Efe and Berri Tiga's Instagram fight

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Carter Efe's posts about Berri Tiga, some of them commended Wizkid for not endorsing the song.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

E.ll.ae:

"Wizkid dey see future, you can’t tell me nothing."

Donoti:

"Wizkid get why e nor even shake body self when the song drop, that guy dey see beyond."

Amina_minaah:

"You came to drag someone on ig then you are in their dm asking if they are not angry ???? Them suppose knack you 2 by 2."

Tun_mise_

"Na one song dey cause problems like thisif you come drop album nko?"

_Rilence:

"Chai imagine say Wizkid acknowledge this song, people go don Dey drag am now ooh. That wiz is not human."

Berri Tiga calls out Carter Efe, says he wrote and sang Machala; video stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that upcoming Nigerian singer, Berri Tiga, took to social media to call out his friend, Carter Efe.

Recall that Carter Efe and Tiga made the Machala song which took the entertainment scene by storm and went viral.

In a new development, reports made the rounds that the two stars had fallen out over the song as one party claimed the other was trying to take all the glory.

