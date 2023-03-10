Singer Spyro has sounded a note of warning to fans and content creators filming dance videos to his hit song, Who’s your Guy

The rave of the moment in an Instastory post made it clear that he wouldn’t be reposting provocative videos exposing body parts

Spyro’s disclaimer sparked hilarious reactions from netizens with some people making fun of his modest approach

Rave of the moment, Spyro has issued a disclaimer on social media to fans, music lovers and content creators who love his latest track, Who’s Your Guy.

The music star recently took to his Instastory channel with a post expressing his strong reservations against those filming provocative dance videos to the hit track.

Spyro warns ladies twerking to his song. Phot: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

According to Spyro, he wouldn’t be reposting such videos on his social media page, especially if they expose sensitive body parts.

"I will appreciate that we keep it modest and clean here so that I can post your great videos, his post read in part.

See screenshot below:

Spyro’s disclaimer sparks reactions online

emvees_lenceria said:

"Harvesters breed great man."

dididessrie said:

" modest is the new........that's some sense of humor yea."

kumi.gold1 said:

"Very sensible guy."

black_cuselta said:

"Why would u even twerk to"who is ur guy”?"

hereisluthor said:

"You never ready ."

enobong5022 said:

"He's still a good guy, his moral is still intact."

melaningoddexx said:

"If not b say madness Dey worry those hungry low lives why would a reasonable human being twerk to such a song?idleness and poverty has eaten deep into their minds , so now when he repost ur twerk what next? U ll get a couple of followers,what next? U think having followers ll start fetching u money over night?"

Spyro features Tiwa Savage on remix of Who's Your Guy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Spyro enticed fans and music lovers with the teaser of the remix of his viral hit track.

The growing Afrobeats act took to social media to announce his collaboration with the Afro diva Tiwa Savage.

The announcement of the Who is Your Guy remix gathered tonnes of reactions from netizens in anticipation of the song.

Source: Legit.ng