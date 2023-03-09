As part of International Women's Day 2023, Tiwa Savage was among those who met the Queen Consort HRH Camila

The singer took to her Instagram page with photos and a video of her talking to Camilla

Tiwa also stirred reactions with the caption of her post as she revealed the importance of patience

As part of the global celebration of International Women’s Day 2023, popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage visited the British Buckingham palace.

Clearly excited to have had the privilege of meeting HRH Queen Consort Camilla, the singer shared more photos from the notable meeting.

Tiwa shares more photos after meeting Queen Consort Camilla Photo credit: @tiwasavage

The mum of one also showed off her custom crisp-white look for the meeting and attached a short clip of the moment she had a conversation with HRH Camilla.

Tiwa's caption stirred reactions on her page as she affirmed that true power is patience.

"Patience is Power. Thank you @thedorchester for having me. One of my fav places Custom Outfit by @tovestudio."

See the post below:

Reactions to Tiwa's post

thesophiamomodu:

"Savoooo! ⚔️❤️"

realwarripikin:

"Patience is power Hmmmmm."

monalisa.stephen:

"It is actually ❤️❤️❤️❤️Love you paaa❤️"

djenimoney:

"Fashion killer."

officialbadie2:

"Amazing. Beauty With brain am proud of my Momma ❤️❤️@tiwasavage."

daniel__.regha__:

"Tiwa Savage is truly GOATed, it's so upsetting seeing people compare her to upcoming artistes like Tems, Ayra Starr & others in the name of stanship; That's insulting cos Tiwa paved a way for these upcomers. Her versatility in music makes her standout (just like Omawumi & Simi)."

afro_fab_dolls:

"Indeed Patience is Power. Simply Stunning."

bolu_flourish:

"Only one Anty TiwA! after you it’s still you abeg!❤️"

Spyro reveals how Tunde Ednut got Tiwa Savage on Who’s Your Guy remix

Spyro's Who's Your Guy is fast becoming a global anthem, and he took it up a notch by featuring Tiwa Savage on the remix.

The singer revealed on his Instagram page that the collaboration with the Afrobeats queen was possible because of Tunde Ednut.

The blogger reached out to Spyro, and noted that it was time he took the song to the next level with a remix.

The duo settled on Tiwa Savage; all it took was a phone call from Ednut to the female star.

Source: Legit.ng