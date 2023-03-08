Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has celebrated International Women’s Day in a special way on social media

The movie star visited a group of nurses, and a heartwarming video from their meeting was posted online

Mercy had the young nurses smiling and laughing during her visit with them, and netizens reacted to their snaps

In the spirit of International Women’s Day, top Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, decided to show love to the nursing profession.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of her visiting a group of nurses who were no doubt very happy to see her.

The young ladies were all smiles as they interacted with Mercy Johnson, and she even made them laugh at some of her comments.

Fans gush over heartwarming video of Mercy Johnson with nurses on International Women's Day. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy went further to appreciate the nurses by saying that when people get sick, they will be coming to the doorstep of the nurses.

In the caption of her video, she wrote:

“We are women….A Woman Full circle and within us is the power to create,nurture and transform….Happy International Women’s Day….”

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react to video of Mercy Johnson and nurses to mark IWD

A number of social media users were touched by the video of the actress’ interaction with the nurses. Read some of their comments below:

pretty_macci:

“Happy International’s Women’s Day.”

chizoba_nwokoye:

“My role model for life❤️❤️ l love you momma.”

onundiwiffy:

“Happy international women's day, dear beautiful colleagues in white Keep saving lives.”

doragorich:

“Nice One. Please Try all you can to make a difference. Use this new position to positively impact the women/girl/children of that community that voted for your man. Let the people know that there are better leaders. No follow them do politics as usual.”

wonderchildforkids:

“Happy international Women's Day MJ, You are making a difference in so many lives and I am one of them.”

IWD 2023: Funke Akindele, Tems, other celebs who defied odds and stood out in their fields

Every March 8, women across different fields are celebrated for their achievements in their lives and careers.

It is no news that while most societies are patriarchal, some women have been able to scrounge for chances and make a great impact with the opportunities they get.

International Women’s Day is dedicated to celebrating strong and resilient women as well as go-getters who have achieved so much despite the challenges they have faced.

Legit.ng gathered a list of Nigerian female celebrities who deserve to be celebrated. Tems, Funke Akindele and more made the list.

Source: Legit.ng