Juicy Jay was recently evicted from the Big Brother Titans house, but he still got the support of his family

The cheerful rugby player was all smiles as his family gave him a hero's welcome at the Mthatha airport

The tight bunch sang and danced upon his arrival in the Eastern Cape, and the TikTok video went viral

Juicy Jay was eliminated from the Big Brother Titans competition and lost out on the $100,000 (over N46 million) prize money.

However, all is not lost for the 24-year-old semi-pro rugby player because he has a solid family rooting for him, win or lose.

Juicy Jay was evicted from the Big Brother house and welcomed back home by his family at Mthatha airport. Image: @jayvonnehq

Juicy Jay and his family go viral on TikTok

A TikTok user, @jayvonnehq, posted a video of the evicted housemate rejoicing with his family. The excited bunch were at the Mthatha airport in the Eastern Cape, and they were happy to see Juicy Jay after his 40-day reality TV stint.

Watch TikTok video of the evicted BB Titans housemate below:

Big Brother Titans fans react to heartwarming video of Juicy Jay and his family

The TikTok video gathered over 280,000 views, and many viewers said they missed Juicy's bubbly presence in the Big Brother house.

@liliandube999 posted:

"The house is already boring without him."

@mamarati30 wrote:

"I miss this soul shem, he got that thing."

@chinwenducharityez posted:

"Gather here if watched more than five times. Yaya and Juicy are two lovely souls from South Africa, God bless you guys. Much love from Nigeria."

@supervee28 commented:

"I am crying right now. Why did we not push hard for this beautiful soul?"

@abbyjokky asked:

"Why do all these tall guys have short sisters?"

@sabisto_k12bw commented:

"The pairing thing was not fair at all. He was supposed to be in the house."

@lhoza_keigh99 stated:

"We miss you Juicy, the house is boring without you."

@zee_zipho4 added:

"I've lost an interest in BB since he left."

