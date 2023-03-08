The eviction of BBTitans housemate Yemi Cregx from the reality show has continued to trend on social media

Many of his fans expressed shock at what they considered an unexpected eviction which saw Yemi leave the house alongside three other housemates

Legit.ng recently organised a poll to ask fans which eviction from the popular reality TV show shocked them the most

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) Yemi Cregx was one of the housemates recently evicted from the ongoing reality show in South Africa.

While Yemi Cregx left the house alongside Olivia, Juicy Jay, and Nelisa, many of his fans have taken to social media to express shock at what they considered an unexpected departure.

Hermes, Yemi, and Maria's exit from Big Brother eviction came as a shock. Credit: @hermesiyele @kingcregx @mariachikebenjamin

Owing to this, Legit.ng recently organised a poll which included housemates from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) edition to ask fans which evictions shocked them the most.

Aside from Yemi Cregx, Hermes from the BBNaija season 7 edition and Maria from the season 6 edition made the list.

The result showed Yemi Cregx’s eviction shocked fans the most, as 36.2% of the 320 voters voted for him. Maria came second with 29.4%, while Hermes had 25.6%.

See the poll result below:

Netizens react to the poll

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans; see them below:

clemsilver45:

"Are they showing it this year?"

henroo365:

"Yemi's got me gasping."

dorisiwuji:

"We are talking about presidential and Governorship elections and you're talking about BBN."

miles_canise:

"Ontop Nigeria present condition na big brother you de post."

edwardpepplei:

"Yemi Cregx."

Yemi Cregx speaks on the triangle between him, Khosi and Blue Aiva

Yemi Cregx was one of the popular housemates that rocked the social media space because of his complicated relationship with Khosi and Blue Aiva on the show.

In an interview, the reality TV star explained how he felt about the two women he was attached to in the house.

The young man also disclosed that what he felt for Khosi was real.

Reacting, someone said:

""Khosi don suffer for una hand oo even wetin no warrant her name Dem go Sha call her inside..if it's not manipulative it's this if is not this na juju gosh."

