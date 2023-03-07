Popular Nollywood actor, Seun Sean Jimoh, sparked a debate on social media over his question for divorced women who date married men

According to him, he does not understand why a woman will leave her man for cheating only to start seeing married men

His post caused quite a stir on social media as netizens shared their interesting reactions to it

Nigerian actor, Seun Sean Jimoh, has made the news after he shared his observation about divorced women and married men.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the movie star expressed his confusion about married women who leave their husbands because he cheated.

According to him, the now-single women then go ahead to start dating married men.

Fans react as actor Seun Sean Jimoh questions divorced women who start dating married men. Photos: @seunseanjimoh1

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“I really don’t understand why a woman will leave her husband for cheating and start dating a married man when she becomes single.”

See his post below:

Seun Sean Jimoh’s post stirs mixed reactions from netizens

Shortly after the actor shared his post online, it went viral on social media and sparked a debate among netizens. Some of them tried to explain why it happens that way. Read some of their comments below:

leaddyskincare:

“Men should treat their partners well and also stop cheating! This will balance this cycle. And women should learn to tolerate their partners too as long as it doesn’t involve any abuse. No marriage is a bed of roses. May God help us”

clustersbym:

“Hurt people hurt others.”

joy_ada:

“Same way I wonder why married men cheat on their wives with a divorcee.cheating men should be the case study here,Everything revolves around them.”

og_amiliki:

“It's women supporting women. Dem do me I must do another man wife. Cycle of betrayal!”

adanna_cleo:

“Misery loves company, they suddenly forget the pain they felt. I don't blame them either, I blame the men.”

deetunesagain:

“The married man has money .”

unified_wale:

“Most girls can actually tolerate cheating so long as the husband is rich.. They’ll make excuse for him.. Just don’t be a poor man.”

sir_eltee:

“Another woman destroyed her marriage and she wants to destroy another person's marriage. It could be about revenge lol.”

