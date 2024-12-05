Davido’s 30BG Drags Timini Egbuson Over His Spotify Wrapped 2024 Top 5 Artistes: “We Go Unfollow U”
- Actor Timini Egbuson has joined other Nigerians to share his Spotify Wrapped top 5 artistes for the year 2024
- Timini explained why some of the Nigerian artistes made the list of the songs he listened to this year
- The Nollywood actor's list, however, didn't do well with many of Davido's 30B fans, who took to his comment section to express their dissatisfaction
As 2024 draws to a close, several Nigerians have taken to social media platforms to share their Spotify-wrapped top 5 artistes for the year, and popular actor Timini Egbuson has also joined the trend.
Timini, who also added a video to his social media post, revealed he listened to more of Asake this year. The YBNL star was number one on the list of Timini's Spotify Wrapped top five artists.
Coming second on Timini's list was Grammy award winner Burna Boy, and Wizkid in the third position as the actor disclosed he has been listening to Wizkid since his university days.
Odumodu Blvck took the fourth spot, as Timini said he loved listening to the rapper while driving in Lagos. Music producer and singer Young John took the fifth position.
However, music star Davido was not on Timini's list, sparking reactions from the singer's fans.
Sharing the video on his page, Timini Egbuson wrote in a caption,
“We listen, we don’t judge My @spotifyafrica Wrapped is finally here! What is yours? #YouMade2024 #spotifywrapped #WatchTimini @spotifyafrica.”
Watch as Timini Egbuson shares his Spotify Wrapped top 5 artistes for 2024:
Netizens react to Timini Egbuson's list
Legit.ng captured some of the comments
chio_mah_bae:
"Why osakpolor fans dey cry na."
l_i_z_z_y_b_e_l_l_a:
"Why didn’t you add @davido."
vivianaiyede:
"So you don't listen to Davido?"
northernddk:
"You no stream OBO.... Ajeh we no go watch your movies again. Wack actor!"
belixfintah:
"Make I unfollow you as you no like davido."
"All davido fans should unfollow him."
pre.ttyamaka:
"@_timini You are just putting your self up for dragging, how can you mention burna, Wizkid. And not mention davido??? Any beef??? Davido and Wizkid has the biggest fan base. Imagine losing all your davido fans? I feel some post isn't necessary!"
newgallerycloths:
"I unfollowed you right away Davido hater ei no go better for you!!!!!"
What Timini said about Efe Irele
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor shared information regarding his relationship with Efe Irele.
Timini said Irele was his bestie and not the type of relationship people have these days with their so-called 'besties'.
The movie star also sweetly referred to her as his sister as he held her tightly in a video.
