Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Eriata Ese was recently in an online fight with a fan that tried to correct her knowledge about skin pigment and colour

The scuffle between when Eriata Ese shared a before and after photo of herself, one from 11 years back, and her current look while tagging it as 'glow up'

The fan who reacted to Eriata's photo noted that what she called a glow-up was nothing but bleaching; this comment was what sparked the online fight

Nollywood actress Eriata Ese was recently involved in an online scuffle with a fan that tackled her about her skin colour.

Eriata had shared a before and after photo of herself on Instagram. In the old photo, Ese looked very dark in complexion, while her current look was a complete contrast.

Nollywood actress Eriata Ese gets brutally dragged for tagging her before and after photo as glow-up. Photo credit: @eriata_ese

Source: Instagram

The ex-reality TV star's tag on both photos sparked a reaction from a fan who slammed Eriata for saying she went through a glow-up. Instead, the fan noted that the actress had bleached her skin, which wasn't a glow-up.

See the post by Eriata Ese that sparked conversations online:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens react to Eriata Ese's online fight with a fan who accused her of bleaching her skin

@ms_ozie:

"Nah..not bleaching..combination of sun and sapa equals physical suffering..the glow-ry comes at the end of the tunnel."

@maiden_hair:

"I believe her . I look at my pictures years and I wonder how my skin is so bright now. I mean, for someone that doesn’t care about skincare products. The sun really causes so much damage."

@evaajari:

"How come Genevieve never glow up reach like this?"

@that__augusta:

"No be you put the pictures for us to compare."

@merita_baby:

"This was exactly what Tacha talked about some time ago... When it involves a man, it's a glow up, but if na woman, na bleaching. Make una dey play."

@bestwomentribe:

"Hehehehe, normally me sef I was born black, I am still dark skinned even with all the AC and I fine dieee! Ahn ahn... just learn how to care for your dark skin if you want it to glow."

@annie_royalcouture:

"D picture quality back den can't be compared to now naaaa..."

@ebonybeauti:

"I live in sub zero weather 9 months of the year and I am still black black."

@l.tobiloba:

"She probably toned her skin. AC or no AC, if you’re dark you’re dark."

@iam_eben.o:

"Some people are not dark skin naturally, na sapa cause am."

Actress Eriata Ese slams an admirer who offered her chill trip abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Eriata Ese couldn't stand it when one of her many online admirers approached her and asked for some alone time with her.

The Big Brother Naija star, Eriata, slammed the user for having the audacity to make such an offer to her.

In the post shared, an internet user got into Eriata’s DM to ask if she was available for travel. And he explained how he would love to have some private time with the actress on a chill trip abroad.

Source: Legit.ng