Social media influencer Eriata Ese received a direct message from one of her online admirers that got her pissed

The actress could not contain her anger when she went on social media to slam the user who requested her company

Eriata stated that she was not moved by a lifestyle she could afford for herself and went on to criticise Lagos men for using similar tactics

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Actress Eriata Ese couldn't stand it when one of her many online admirers approached her and begged for some alone time with her.

Eriata took time to slam the user for having the audacity to make such a request.

Nolllywood star Eriata Ese Credit: @eriata_ese

Source: Instagram

In the post shared, an internet user got into Eriata’s DM to ask if she was available for travel. And he explained how he would love to have some private time with the actress on a chill trip abroad.

Eriata, irritated by the message she got, took to social media to vent about it, posting a screenshot of the message she received.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In actress Eriata Ese’s words:

"This format is casted, not sure why these kids bring such cards to my table. I am one of one, not to be shared or passed. I am not even bragging, but this is what it is."

See actress Eriata Ese’s post

Netizens react to actress Eriata Ese’s post

sharon.o.maxwell:

"You would have just replied this man in his dm,what’s all this long story for."

divalioussophy1:

"If we start to show/ update what we get everyday! This app go close! Just decline n move on."

stanbnx:

"I thought ladies want straightforward men? He went straight to the point, If he’d say hello, you might not reply, Besides that’s what most of your colleagues want. LOL."

asa_nwa_____:

"If you don’t want to go kindly decline… tf is all this epistle for???"

db_naturals_:

"It’s how some men group women in a very funny category in their head so they think they know what will thrill every woman "

rensey:

"The guy wasn’t just the right person, if the right guy had sent that same message you won’t see it out here on sm."

Destiny Etiko Expresses Excitement As Fan Gifts Her Customized Neck Chain

Movie star Destiny Etiko, was overjoyed when a female fan gave her a neck chain with her name engraved on it.

Destiny shared the video on her Instagram page, that showed the moment the female fan identified as Sorochi Gift presented her with the package and went on to assist her in putting it on.

The actress expressed her gratitude while and encouraged people to learn to give what they have as it was a channel of blessing.

Source: Legit.ng