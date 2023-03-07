Nollywood actor Pete Edochie is more than thankful to God as he witnesses yet another birthday celebration

The respected thespian shared a celebratory post on his official Instagram page while announcing that he turned 76

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with prayers and felicitations for the actor

It is indeed a beautiful moment of joy and celebration for veteran Nollywood actor, Peter Edochie, who just clocked a new age.

The celebrated thespian turned 76 on Tuesday, March 7, and he took to his official Instagram page in celebration of the new age.

Nollywood actor Pete Edochie clocks 76. Photo: @peteedochie

Edochie extended his gratitude and appreciation to the lord for witnessing yet another year.

He, however, used the opportunity to equally encourage fellow Nigerians to go out and vote during the governorship election set to hold in a few days.

"Happy 76th to me Your vote in the upcoming elections will be the greatest birthday gifst for me. Please Vote with your conscience. It is well with our great Nation Nigeria," he wrote.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Edochie

adinmasomadina said:

"Happy Birthday Daddy."

iam_jenny.c said:

"Happy Blessed Birthday to you Daddy, May the light of God shine brighter upon you and you will live long and prosper ."

bi_benard said:

"Happy Birthday Daddy. Anything you do, is blessed in Jesus name, Amen - Live Long, and Live Happy."

stanleyigboanugo7 said:

"Happy birthday Ebubedike, Ogadagidi may you continue to live long in health Amen."

diamondokechi22 said:

"Happy birthday (AGABA-IDU) Nnam more blessings."

chinwabs said:

"Happy Birthday Ogadagidi! The living legend of our time.Many happy returns to you Sir as u age gracefully."

Pete Edochie declares support for Peter Obi

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie threw his weight behind a presidential candidate.

The celebrated actor unveiled Peter Obi of the Labour Party as his preferred presidential candidate in the polls.

Edochie’s endorsement, however, stirred mixed reactions online, as many wondered why he took time before revealing his candidate.

"Can you all see how everybody respected sir Peter’s choice of candidate but if this was Jide Kosoko page posting tinubu it would have being full with insult," on IG user wrote.

Source: Legit.ng