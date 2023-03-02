Former NURTW boss, MC Oluomo, has addressed actresses in the entertainment industry over recent back and forth stemming from the elections

Oluomo particularly mentioned his support for president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and how he isn't one to betray his helpers

The transport executive appealed to everyone involved in the fracas to steer clear of internet drama and consider the future implications of their actions

Former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) executive, MC Oluomo, has attempted to calm the storm in the entertainment industry following recent ugly exchanges by popular actresses.

Oluomo who went live on Instagram passionately appealed to those involved in the online fracas to desist from washing their dirty linens on the internet.

MC Oluomo appeals for peace among actresses fighting over election. Photo: @kingmcoluomo/@officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo made it clear that his support for president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is simply a matter of repaying the loyalty and support he has gotten from him since 1999.

The transport executive proceeded to swear by the holy Quran as he maintained that Tinubu has never mobilized him for the sake of causing trouble or thuggery. He added that his support for the new president-elect is simply because he is not one to betray his helpers.

In a different portion of the video, MC Oluomo said that he isn’t moved by those who have been hurling abusive words at him online.

He, however, called on such people to take the future into consideration and consider the implications of their actions on their children.

Watch him speak below:

MC Oluomo's video sparks reactions

hoc_modele said:

"But really, truth be told everybody needs someone like this guy on their side. He has never for once hidden behind a finger or deny pitching his tent with Tinubu."

naijexoticcars said:

"So am I the only one feeling like he has started making great efforts to do damage control on his image, against something we don't know yet."

harlarni___ said:

"Truth be told people are just giving this guy some crazy name yes he’s a tout but has he wronged any of you before . Nobody is coming out to say MC did one bad thing for them . People just want to play politics anyway anyhow."

leumax_official said:

"Most of you here don’t know anything about loyalty. Mc Oluomo has been a loyal associate to BAT come rain or fire. You don’t hate ppl because they don’t follow your choice of candidates. If Bat had lost this election he won’t bcus of that move to LP or Pdp like others. That’s Loyalty."

tawtevic2 said:

"Tbh,this man tried for nollywood actors, and he has a good heart."

beesoyehh said:

"Truth be told he is really a good man."

MC Oluomo and his boys jubilate over Tinubu's win

Legit.ng previously reported that MC Oluom joined other Nigerians who celebrated the emergence of Tinubu as president-elect.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment MC Oluomo and his ‘boys’ jubilated and chanted Tinubu’s nickname, Jagaban.

The video sparked reactions from Nigerians in the online community who have mixed feelings about their new president.

