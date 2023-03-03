Actor Deyemi Okanlawon has returned to social media with a heartfelt apology to LP’s House of Rep candidate, Thaddeus Atta

Okanlawon had earlier mentioned how he voted for colleague Bany W and only came to know of Atta’s existence after he was declared winner of the elections

The actor, however, apologized for his choice of words and approach while calling on Atta to address members of his constituency

Nollywood movie star, Deyemi Okanlawon has publicly apologized to Labour Party (LP) candidate, Thaddeus Atta who defeated singer Banky W to snag the National Assembly seat for the Eti-Osa constituency.

Legit.ng earlier reported Okanlawon wasn’t miserly with his words in a strongly worded open letter where he disclosed that he never voted for Atta, and only just heard of him after the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Blood Sisters equally mentioned how he found little to no information about Atta on the internet, adding that he should join him for an Instagram live session where he can properly answer questions about his manifesto.

Okanlawon’s post fetched him heavy backlash on social media with Nigerians accusing him of attacking the LP candidate who had equally paid his dues as much as Banky W.

In a fresh video shared on Instagram, the actor tendered an unreserved apology to Atta and admitted that his action was mostly guided by emotions. He also used the opportunity to apologize to other Nigerians who held reservations about his post.

The movie star, however, maintained his invitation of a public discussion with Attah albeit adding that he should choose his most convenient time.

"After fans and friend called and messaged me and brought me out of my feelings I have given myself sense and now behaved as I was brought up to do and re-addressed Mr Thaddeus Attah @jt.atta with the same kindness and respect as I would anyone," he wrote.

Watch the actor speak below:

Deyemi's apology sparks reactions

uchejombo said:

"This is better. Oya delete the other post! This is more like it."

latashalagos said:

"Deyemi, I still reiterate I’m happy to put forth those questions with you as someone interested in both transparency and as a constituent of Eti-osa LGA. @jt.atta whenever you’re ready sir."

annahh.22 said:

"God bless you, I appreciate your humility and taking accountability it shows you're mature."

uchennaji said:

"it takes a whole lot of courage and meek spirit to even do this. This has earned you one of the newest OUCH crested shirt…but you go come take am for America where we dey launch am sha ."

jimmycelia said:

"Thank you for taking accountability You are a real person! For not trying to justify yourself with flimsy excuses,May God honor you for listening to your fans."

boldqueen51 said:

"This man Atta went all out campaigning during the Election....He deserves the Win!"

